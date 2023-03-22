Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 80,409 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,688,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,830,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $11,970.00.

HireRight Price Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HireRight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in HireRight by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

