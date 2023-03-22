Brian Yee Buys 573,374 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) Director Brian Yee bought 573,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,163,949.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,565,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,594.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 10th, Brian Yee acquired 992,436 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,620,031.04.

NASDAQ:PET opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Wag! Group Co. has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Separately, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Wag! Group from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PET. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $845,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,353,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,560,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

