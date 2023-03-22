Anthony M. Jabbour Purchases 116,250 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.03 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,299,000 after buying an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,824,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,309,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,987,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,088,000 after buying an additional 527,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,975,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,339,000 after buying an additional 653,938 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

