Gregory B. Maffei Purchases 50,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

