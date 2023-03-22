Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) CEO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.