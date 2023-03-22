Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 505,184 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 505,184 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,203,659.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,458,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,029,434.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 362,114 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,087,981.44.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazydays

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.80 million. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 28.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Lazydays by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 483,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

