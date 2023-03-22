Gregory B. Maffei Buys 50,000 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

