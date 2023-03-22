Joseph W. Craft III Acquires 100,000 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Stock

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) insider Joseph W. Craft III acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $700.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

