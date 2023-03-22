Justin B. Klee Sells 100,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

