Justin B. Klee Sells 100,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of -0.63. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

