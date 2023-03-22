Gregory B. Maffei Purchases 50,000 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,283,471.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FWONA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.