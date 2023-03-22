Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

