Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.91, for a total transaction of $1,743,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $222.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.02. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.