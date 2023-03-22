Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Director Buys 26,397 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ModivCare

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.