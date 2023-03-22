IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in IRIDEX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 333,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in IRIDEX by 42.1% during the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 799,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 236,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

