Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of HSII opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $618.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,299.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 151,817 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 134,363 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,730,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

