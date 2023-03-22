LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.22%.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares in the company, valued at $193,113.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

