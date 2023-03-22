Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Insider Activity at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,564.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,770.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,130 shares of company stock worth $69,758. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

