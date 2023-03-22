Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 2.4 %

AIRI stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

