Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JNCE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

