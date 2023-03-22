Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $499.88 million, a PE ratio of -156.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

