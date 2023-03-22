Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.52.

GRFS stock opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. Grifols has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,022 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,110 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 32,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

