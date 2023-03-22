Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc engages in the provision of integrated design, development, and manufacturing solutions for top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. It operates through the following segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

