Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

