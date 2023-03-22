Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a P/E ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.99. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.