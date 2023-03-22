The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $99.52.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock worth $1,656,441. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Ensign Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

