Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Genocea Biosciences
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
