GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

