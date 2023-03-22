Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

Featured Stories

