First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First United stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.
First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.
