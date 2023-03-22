First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

First United stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. First United has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First United

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First United during the third quarter worth $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First United during the first quarter worth $212,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First United during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First United by 14.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First United during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

