Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.33.
About Dynatronics
