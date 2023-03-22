StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %
FSFG opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.
First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group
In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
