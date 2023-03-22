StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

FSFG opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Steven R. Stemler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $489,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.