Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
EVOL opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.
About Symbolic Logic
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbolic Logic (EVOL)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.