First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.