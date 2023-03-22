HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) & California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Financial Analysis

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HBT Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HBT Financial 32.21% 16.06% 1.40% California BanCorp 23.54% 13.27% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HBT Financial and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HBT Financial 1 1 1 0 2.00 California BanCorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HBT Financial currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.49%. California BanCorp has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. Given California BanCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than HBT Financial.

25.4% of HBT Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of HBT Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

HBT Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HBT Financial and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HBT Financial $187.77 million 3.49 $56.46 million $2.09 9.76 California BanCorp $89.65 million 1.86 $21.11 million $2.52 7.92

HBT Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. California BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HBT Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HBT Financial beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan offering comprises owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate; construction and land development and multi-family; commercial and industrial; agricultural and farmland; and one-to-four family residential loans, as well as municipal, consumer, and other loans. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning to consumers, trusts, and estates; trustee and custodial; investment management; corporate retirement plan consulting and administration; and retail brokerage services. In addition, it provides farmland management, farmland sales, and crop insurance services; and treasury management services, as well as originates and sells residential mortgage loans. Further, the company offers digital banking services, such as online and mobile banking, and digital payment services, as well as personal financial management tools. It operates through 57 branch locations in Central and Northeastern Illinois and four locations in Eastern Iowa. The company was formerly known as Heartland Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to HBT Financial, Inc. in September 2019. HBT Financial, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

