Analyzing CI&T (CINT) and Its Rivals

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CI&T to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 29.17 CI&T Competitors $2.13 billion $179.71 million 20.92

This table compares CI&T and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CI&T and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 220 1435 2550 83 2.58

CI&T currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.05%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.65%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s competitors have a beta of 2.54, suggesting that their average share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T competitors beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

