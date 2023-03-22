Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,265 shares of company stock worth $13,925,129 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $85.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

