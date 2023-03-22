Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $131.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after buying an additional 63,127 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,581,000 after acquiring an additional 139,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
