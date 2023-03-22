Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $135.76

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.76.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE APTV opened at $110.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $129.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

