Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $29.83

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 89,681 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

