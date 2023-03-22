Analysts Set ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target at $29.83

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
ALXO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $19.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.76.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
