Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $80.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

