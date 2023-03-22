Brokerages Set Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT at $7.38

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Porch Group

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,688,709.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc acquired 474,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,166,581.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,569,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,999,944.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,688,709.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,596,937 shares of company stock worth $3,724,359. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Porch Group Stock Up 15.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,378,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 387,183 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 287,535 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,649 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,178,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,971 shares during the last quarter.

PRCH stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $130.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

