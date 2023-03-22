BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $349.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.08.

BP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.81) to GBX 660 ($8.11) in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 1,000 ($12.28) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,401,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in BP by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in BP by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Price Performance

BP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52. BP has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.20%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

