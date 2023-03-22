Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives $209.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.19.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $12,245,100 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

