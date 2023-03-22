CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $34.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.39.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CSX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CSX by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in CSX by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

