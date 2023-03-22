Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,217 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after buying an additional 678,451 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 1,796,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

