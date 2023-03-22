Brokerages Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $25.27

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $62,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 868,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

