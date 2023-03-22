Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGOGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argo Group International stock opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

