Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

