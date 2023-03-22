Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.