Comparing Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) & Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF)

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Constellation Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 10.75 -$6.46 million ($0.02) -18.05 Constellation Software $5.11 billion 7.14 $311.00 million $22.85 75.27

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Software has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Reliq Health Technologies and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Constellation Software 0 0 1 0 3.00

Constellation Software has a consensus target price of $2,587.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.44%. Given Constellation Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Reliq Health Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies -28.25% -49.12% -31.59% Constellation Software 7.86% 65.94% 15.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Constellation Software shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Reliq Health Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of development, secure telemedicine, and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It operates through Canada and the United States of America geographical segments. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc. is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers. The company was founded by Mark Henri Leonard and James D. Foy on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

