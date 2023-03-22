Head-To-Head Contrast: BlackSky Technology (BKSY) versus The Competition

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BlackSky Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million -$74.34 million -2.08 BlackSky Technology Competitors $4.42 billion $643.73 million 2.62

BlackSky Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology. BlackSky Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlackSky Technology Competitors 289 1535 2495 107 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 154.45%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 22.60%. Given BlackSky Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -113.68% -50.69% -28.38% BlackSky Technology Competitors -245.66% -53.39% -5.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology’s peers have a beta of -2.83, meaning that their average share price is 383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackSky Technology peers beat BlackSky Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

