Comparing Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) & Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Celcuity and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 0 0 N/A Biodesix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Celcuity presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Biodesix has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 367.03%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Celcuity.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

31.1% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Celcuity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Celcuity and Biodesix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$29.60 million ($2.40) -4.27 Biodesix $38.21 million 3.71 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.14

Celcuity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biodesix. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -62.64% -46.85% Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92%

Summary

Biodesix beats Celcuity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcuity

(Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc. is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. The company was founded by Brian F. Sullivan and Lance G. Laing in January 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.